Simona Halep Beats 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff in Straight Sets at 2019 Wimbledon

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Coco Gauff's incredible run at Wimbledon has ended.

The 15-year-old American phenom lost to Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3, in the round of 16 on Monday. She exits the tournament after remarkable wins against Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog.

Had Gauff reached the quarterfinals, she would have been the youngest woman to do so since Martina Hingis at the 1996 Australian Open, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

That made her the main topic at Wimbledon as well as one of the brightest young talents in the game today.

Halep was too strong for the young phenom. She won 76 percent of her first-serve points, converted five of 12 break points, smashed 17 winners and had just 14 unforced errors (compared to 29 for Gauff), per Wimbledon.com.

The 27-year-old Halep, who won the 2018 French Open, came into Wimbledon as the seventh seed, so Monday's result didn't come as a huge surprise. But it was an important win nonetheless for Halep, who has had an up-and-down 2019 season and has yet to win a tournament this year.

"I'm happy I could play my best tennis," she said after the victory, per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian. "I'm not comparing myself with last year. Last year was the best because I won the French Open. I try to be a better person on court."

On Monday, she was the better player, ending the meteoric rise of the young Gauff. For Halep, it was expectations met. For Gauff, it was just the beginning.