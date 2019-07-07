Cavaliers Beat Bulls in NBA Summer League Despite Coby White's 15 Points

Bart Young/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 82-75 on Sunday in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, but Bulls first-round pick Coby White had a solid showing in his second appearance for the team.

White played 32 minutes and finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Although he missed all four of his three-point attempts, he shot a respectable 7-of-16 from the floor.

His biggest highlight came in the first quarter when he sent Cavs guard Naz Mitrou-Long to the deck before nailing a step-back jumper.

This game represented progress statistically from White. He had more points (17) but fewer rebounds and assists (three apiece) in the Bulls' 96-76 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Those watching the game singled out White's work in the pick-and-roll as a positive:

In general, the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat thought White is a perfect fit for the more frenetic style of summer-league ball:

Mitrou-Long ended up getting the better of their individual matchup. In addition to helping the Cavs prevail, the former Utah Jazz guard had a game-high 21 points and dished out eight assists.

Cleveland was without its trio of first-round draft picks, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr., which allowed Mitrou-Long to play a starring role.

White and the Bulls return to action Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Cavs will be back Monday night as well when they take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m.