MLB All-Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Pre-2019 Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Some of the players going into the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in one uniform may be wearing a different one come August 1.

Specifically, we think there are nine All-Stars who could be moved ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. These are players who are obviously talented yet who potentially have more value to their clubs as trade chips than as everyday workers.

Guys like Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon, Mike Minor and Brad Hand would have been worth considering several weeks ago. But now that their teams are firmly in contention, not so much.

As for the nine players who did make the cut, we'll begin with the least likely to be traded and end with the most likely.