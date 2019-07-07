Phillies' Jake Arrieta Rips Mets' Todd Frazier: 'I'll Put a Dent in His Skull'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta had stern words for New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier following New York's 6-5 win Saturday night.

Tensions between the players reached a boiling point in the bottom of the fifth when Arrieta hit Frazier with a pitch. Frazier was visibly upset and argued with Arrieta as he walked down the first base line.

The Phillies right-hander addressed the situation after the game.

Arrieta was obviously frustrated with how the night unfolded, having allowed five earned runs on 11 hits in 4.1 innings.

The Mets know better than any team how high tensions can be in the clubhouse immediately after a tough loss. We're only two weeks removed from pitcher Jason Vargas and manager Mickey Callaway's altercation with a reporter.

But Arrieta's comments crossed the line, even if he ultimately has no intention of actually following through with his threat.

According to The Record's Justin Toscano, Frazier had already left Citi Field before reporters could ask him about his argument with Arrieta.

The Mets and Phillies wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET.