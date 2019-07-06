Highlight: Jorge Masvidal's Flying Knee Set UFC's Fastest-Ever KO in 5 Seconds

Jorge Masvidal just scored the 2019 Knockout of the Year with the fastest KO in UFC history on Saturday.

Masvidal and Ben Askren talked a lot of trash back-and-forth to one another in the lead-up to their UFC 239 bout in Las Vegas. They were even talking before the referee began the action. Masvidal was all smiles and had his hands behind his back.

Masvidal looked like a kid who snuck a peek at his Christmas presents the night before. A cheeky grin knowing exactly what was about to happen.

Masvidal sprinted forward, Askren ducked for a takedown and Masvidal launched a perfect flying knee. Askren went stiff immediately. Masvidal was able to land a few follow-up shots on the canvas before the referee pulled him away just five seconds into the bout.

Masvidal had no respect for Askren entering or exiting the fight. And this KO validated his stature in the welterweight division. Back-to-back clean KOs of Darren Till and Askren is an achievement to hang his hat on as he continues to rise toward the top.

The flying-knee knockout usurped Duane Ludwig's long-standing six-second record and perhaps propelled Masvidal to a title shot. Wow.