Look: 76ers Misspell Jimmy Butler's Name in Thank-You Tweet After Heat Trade

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

It's the thought that counts, right?

With the NBA free-agency July moratorium ending Saturday, the four-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Miami Heat is official. In light of Butler's official exit from Philly, the Sixers' sent out a since-deleted tweet that thanked Butler while misspelling his name (h/t Awful Announcing):

The 29-year-old four-time All-Star's stay in Philadelphia was short as the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him to the Sixers in November. As a Sixer, Butler started in 55 regular-season games while averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals.

Miami sent out a few tweets to welcome Butler into Heat Culture (with no typos):

In order to ship Butler to Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers had to join in on the trade. The Heat sent Hassan Whiteside to Portland and Josh Richardson to Philadelphia, and Portland traded Maurice Harkless and a future first-rounder to L.A. as well as Meyers Leonard to Miami.