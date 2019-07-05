Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

ESPN analyst and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke Thursday.

In a statement, Bruschi's family explained he suffered a transient ischemic attack, which led to his hospitalization:

In the statement, it was noted that Bruschi is "recovering well."

The 46-year-old Bruschi spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Pats. He was named to one Pro Bowl and won three Super Bowls as a key player on the New England defense.

Bruschi appeared in 189 regular-season games, registering 1,063 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 12 interceptions. He also took part in 22 playoff games.

In February 2005, Bruschi suffered a mild stroke, and he has a congenital heart defect known as a patent foramen ovale. He announced he would miss the 2005 season but was cleared to return during the season and was named the 2005 Comeback Player of the Year.

Bruschi retired from the NFL following the 2008 season and joined ESPN as an analyst shortly thereafter.

The Pats honored Bruschi in 2013 by inducting him into the team Hall of Fame, making him the 19th player to receive that distinction.