B/R Football Ranks: 5 Ways to Make USMNT Relevant at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

For many, the USA's 1-0 CONCACAF Gold Cup final loss to Mexico on Sunday will leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

Losing to your great rivals is hard to take—particularly in a final, and doubly so if it's a fifth final. The United States men's national team were once again unable to emulate the women, who retained the FIFA Women's World Cup in France earlier in the day, drawing another stark, unflattering comparison between the two.

However, while it may seem hard to believe right now, there is light flickering at the end of the USMNT tunnel. It's faint but it's there, and the work done in 2019 has inched us closer towards it.

Given the disarray this team has been in since that night in Couva, Trinidad, in 2017, this summer's work—from the under-20's success to the senior side's progress—should go some way to quelling the fears and discontent surrounding the setup.

In fact, with proper planning, June and July's graft can act as a springboard to returning the USMNT to relevancy in time for the 2022 World Cup.

With a little help from former USA international Alexi Lalas and B/R's Joe Tansey, B/R Football has produced a five-point plan for the U.S. to follow moving forward, geared towards sculpting a squad, atmosphere and style that can take them not just into the 2022 World Cup, but perhaps also go some way to emulating the USWNT's magnificent achievements.

1. Back Gregg Berhalter

Public opinion of USA manager Gregg Berhalter is vividly split.

Some fans are delighted with the positive signs his team are showing and the tactical authority he's wielding, while others point to inconsistent performances and the fact his brother, Jay, holds a high position at the United States Soccer Federation and start to question a few things.

One thing everyone can agree on, though, is that, bit by bit, the U.S. are moving forward on the pitch.

"Berhalter has a specific way of playing and it's going to take time for everyone to execute it perfectly because he is so detail-oriented," Tansey says. "But it's a concrete plan and that's something that was lacking during the Jurgen Klinsmann era."

"He has set about implementing a more possession-based system and a commitment to playing out of the back,” Lalas adds. "This is a departure from the past."

The football we saw played by the USMNT at the Gold Cup was more modern than anything we've seen in some time. It was also more coordinated and played with a clear intent—even if the level fluctuated a bit too wildly for comfort.

The patient, possession-based formula led to some big scorelines, long periods of control, and a lot of clean sheets; all three of these things are intrinsically linked. It's no surprise the goals came in late flurries either, as the U.S. tired opponents out via relentless ball circulation, controlling their own energy levels in some hot conditions in the process.

Having taken the reins in December 2018, this was Berhalter's first major tournament at the helm, offering us a first chance to see how his plans play out on the field with everyone (injured players aside) available and on a fitness parallel.

The results have been strong and the performances encouraging: enough to believe the team is in capable hands without a doubt.

2. Pick Better Squads

Even those fans content with the on-pitch progress Berhalter is making with the team have underlying concerns about the squads he picks.

A seeming reluctance (at times) to select Europe-based players has frustrated, and he's utilised a core of players he managed at Columbus Crew who may have served their purpose.

At least in the short term, this made sense—"All coaches have their favourites, players they know and trust," argues Lalas—and the footballing calendar worked against Berhalter early on. Appointed in December, his first chance to look at the squad was the January camp for MLS players, so those playing elsewhere lost ground immediately.

But with the Gold Cup now done, patch jobs on the XI and squad won't be tolerated. If this team is to make the leap, certain players will have to be phased out and others must be looked at.

"The question is if the U.S. has the talent to play the style that he wants," Lalas says, and that question was asked loudly throughout the tournament with regard to certain players.

For example, Michael Bradley has been pinging passes around for fun these past few weeks, but his off-the-ball sluggishness stands out for the wrong reasons in Berhalter's high-energy system.

Gyasi Zardes has been an effective forward, and his history with Berhalter at Columbus has made him an important early piece. But with the attacking talent coming through at youth level, his days may be numbered.

There are going to be some tough decisions to make, but also some obvious, easy ones that fans will expect to see. At the very least, you expect John Brooks and Tyler Adams to strengthen the XI once they're back from injury.

3. Integrate the Next Generation

There's palpable excitement around the USA's impressive younger generation, with their performances at this summer's Under-20 World Cup inspiring confidence.

Their run to the quarter-finals may not look like particularly special on paper—it's the same stage they reached in 2017, after all—but given they beat France and only lost to Ecuador (South American champions, third at the World Cup) and Ukraine (winners), it stands as a very promising campaign.

Tim Weah was the poster-boy of the group and his talent is no secret, but several others rose to the fore during the five games in Poland.

Chris Richards was the pick of the bunch, a centre-back who dominated in the air and swept the channels well. He's learning his craft at Bayern Munich, which is an incredibly good sign.

Then there was Sergino Dest and Chris Gloster, a flying full-back for each flank; Paxton Pomykal, a do-it-all midfielder; Alex Mendez, whose wand of a left foot is one to monitor; and Sebastian Soto, whose poaching instincts and movements impressed.

All seven have the potential to feature for the USMNT—some sooner rather than later. Richards, Gloster, Mendez and Soto need time, but Pomykal and Weah could step in now. Dest's readiness depends on exactly what Berhalter demands from the right-back role.

There have been calls for more Europe-based players to receive call-ups, therefore increasing the quality in the squad, but this young crop is not to be ignored.

Berhalter will have to mix it all in together.

4. Build Around Christian Pulisic

Throughout the Gold Cup, Berhalter was keen to stress the importance of team play and work ethic, and he praised players more for their defensive efforts than their offensive equivalents.

This seemed to apply double to Pulisic, whose tireless off-the-ball efforts against Curacao earned rave reviews from his coach, who stressed the importance of the 21-year-old's defensive work even when clearly tired.

But as much as Berhalter stresses team ethic and collective work as vital, he knows deep down every move he makes—be it tactical or with regard to the squad selection—must be at least partially aimed at emphasising one individual.

Putting Pulisic in the best possible position to make the difference will make or break the USMNT's next cycle.

That means continuing to make him the focal point of the system, fielding players around the new Chelsea signing who complement and enhance him, and bearing him in mind when trying new ideas or even when considering where, say, Weah or Josh Sargent fits into the side in the long term.

Pulisic looked good at the Gold Cup, given a freer role in attacking midfield that allowed him to drift to either flank or penetrate centrally. Whether he was skipping challenges, teeing up chances just inside the box or floating in crosses, no team was able to pin him down.

In particular, he's shown an excellent understanding with Weston McKennie—their connection brought the winner against Curacao—and Paul Arriola, whose USMNT career has received a shot in the arm after some excellent Gold Cup showings.

In public, Berhalter will continue insisting it's about the collective, as he should; privately, though, he'll consider how every decision he makes impacts his star pupil.

5. Change the Mentality

"Given the epic failure of the 2018 World Cup qualifying, Berhalter's biggest challenge is winning back the faith of the American community,” Lalas says. "There is an unprecedented level of scepticism, cynicism and anger regarding this team. Worse, there is an apathy."

On the men's side, the U.S. have never been, or even come close to being, the very best in the business. Time and again, though, they've punched above their weight thanks to a combination of believing in themselves and the fans reciprocating.

But that's just not happening at the moment.

Few nations can call upon the mass of support, the organised fan culture and the unbridled enthusiasm the U.S. can. Those things are powerful tools that can truly make a difference. Unfortunately, due to years of mismanagement and underachievement, some of those tools are no longer at the their disposal.

The only way to restore the connection between fans and team is to inspire as a unit once you've crossed the white line. One player in Pulisic isn't enough, as 2018 laid brutally clear; it must come from the players, the manager, the federation, and the system all at once.

"Berhalter has to get people to believe again, to care again," Lalas says. And it starts on the field.

