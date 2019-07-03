Women's World Cup Finals 2019: Early USA vs. Netherlands Championship Preview

Francois Mori/Associated Press

The Netherlands will meet the United States in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

The Dutch defeated Sweden 1-0 in the last four on Wednesday, with the victory setting up a meeting with the holders in Lyon.

The USA edged out England 2-1 in the semi-final, and they will be favourites to defeat the current European champions.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

The quality displayed by the U.S. was not matched by the Netherlands in their semi-final matches. The reigning world champions appear to have more gears to move through.

England offered a sizeable hurdle for the Americans to jump, but Alex Morgan's form has helped her country make the final once again.

The Lionesses' defence was punished by the U.S., but a late penalty miss by England captain Steph Houghton stopped the game from going into extra time.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

In contrast, the Netherlands and Sweden could not be divided after 90 minutes, with both sides more interested in not conceding than scoring goals.

Jackie Groenen's strike was enough for the Dutch to advance, but they did not provide a performance that will scare Jill Ellis' side.

The Americans played with high confidence in spells in their semi-final, and their positive attitude will be key in the last match of the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe missed the game against England with a knock, but she might be ready to appear in the final.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rapinoe has fallen one goal behind Morgan in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot, with the latter tied on six goals with England's Ellen White.

If the Netherlands repeat their display against Sweden, the U.S. might canter to victory with their superior attack in a rampant mood.

The Dutch appeared fatigued in the last four, and if they cannot raise their performance, it could be a simple win for Ellis' side.