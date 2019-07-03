Women's World Cup Finals 2019: Early USA vs. Netherlands Championship Preview

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori/Associated Press

The Netherlands will meet the United States in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

The Dutch defeated Sweden 1-0 in the last four on Wednesday, with the victory setting up a meeting with the holders in Lyon.

The USA edged out England 2-1 in the semi-final, and they will be favourites to defeat the current European champions.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The quality displayed by the U.S. was not matched by the Netherlands in their semi-final matches. The reigning world champions appear to have more gears to move through.

England offered a sizeable hurdle for the Americans to jump, but Alex Morgan's form has helped her country make the final once again.

The Lionesses' defence was punished by the U.S., but a late penalty miss by England captain Steph Houghton stopped the game from going into extra time.

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 03: The Netherlands players celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon on July 03, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcot
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

In contrast, the Netherlands and Sweden could not be divided after 90 minutes, with both sides more interested in not conceding than scoring goals.

Jackie Groenen's strike was enough for the Dutch to advance, but they did not provide a performance that will scare Jill Ellis' side.

The Americans played with high confidence in spells in their semi-final, and their positive attitude will be key in the last match of the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe missed the game against England with a knock, but she might be ready to appear in the final.

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 2: Megan Rapinoe of USA celebrates the victory following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Groupama Stadium on July 2, 2019 in Decines near Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Ima
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rapinoe has fallen one goal behind Morgan in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot, with the latter tied on six goals with England's Ellen White.

If the Netherlands repeat their display against Sweden, the U.S. might canter to victory with their superior attack in a rampant mood.

The Dutch appeared fatigued in the last four, and if they cannot raise their performance, it could be a simple win for Ellis' side.

Related

    Highlight: Netherlands Strike in Extra Time

    Jackie Groenen fires from 20 yards in the 99th minute 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Netherlands Strike in Extra Time

    Jackie Groenen fires from 20 yards in the 99th minute 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    USWNT vs. Netherlands in World Cup Final

    The Netherlands finished off Sweden in extra time

    World Football logo
    World Football

    USWNT vs. Netherlands in World Cup Final

    The Netherlands finished off Sweden in extra time

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea to Announce Lampard on Thursday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea to Announce Lampard on Thursday

    Dominic Fifield
    via the Guardian

    Atletico Sign $143M Joao Felix

    19-year-old becomes fourth-most expensive player ever

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Sign $143M Joao Felix

    19-year-old becomes fourth-most expensive player ever

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report