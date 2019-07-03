Former Kentucky, Giants QB Jared Lorenzen Dies at Age 38

Former Kentucky, Giants QB Jared Lorenzen Dies at Age 38July 3, 2019
Former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday at the age of 38, his mother confirmed to E:60.
Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio shared a statement from Lorenzen's family:
Matt Jones @KySportsRadio
Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen https://t.co/vTJn2gdNU5
The Giants released a statement on Lorenzen:
"Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant. He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did."
Lorenzen threw for 10,354 yards and 78 touchdowns in four years at Kentucky. The New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He appeared in four regular-season games in his NFL career.
Jeremy Schaap profiled Lorenzen for a piece on E:60, which centered on his weight issues following the end of his football career.
E:60 @E60
Remember @ukfootball star Jared Lorenzen aka “The HeftyLefty”? Now he’s in the fight of his life. https://t.co/9ttyEwu07k
Schaap reflected on his interactions with Lorenzen:
Jeremy Schaap @JeremySchaap
Jared Lorenzen was a warm, caring, deeply introspective man, totally committed to his family. He was really funny, too--and man, what an athlete.
Lorenzen's family told Jones he had been admitted to the hospital Friday and transferred to the intensive care unit. He was "battling an infection, kidney and heart issues."
Lorenzen remains Kentucky's all-time leading passer, and he's second behind Andre Woodson in touchdown passes.
Eli Plans to Play 'As Long as I Can Hang with These Guys'