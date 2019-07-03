Former Kentucky, Giants QB Jared Lorenzen Dies at Age 38

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday at the age of 38, his mother confirmed to E:60.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio shared a statement from Lorenzen's family:

The Giants released a statement on Lorenzen:

"Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant. He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did."

Lorenzen threw for 10,354 yards and 78 touchdowns in four years at Kentucky. The New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He appeared in four regular-season games in his NFL career.

Jeremy Schaap profiled Lorenzen for a piece on E:60, which centered on his weight issues following the end of his football career.

Schaap reflected on his interactions with Lorenzen:

Lorenzen's family told Jones he had been admitted to the hospital Friday and transferred to the intensive care unit. He was "battling an infection, kidney and heart issues."

Lorenzen remains Kentucky's all-time leading passer, and he's second behind Andre Woodson in touchdown passes.