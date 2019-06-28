Kurt Angle on Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal Knee Surgery, LAX in WWE Roundup

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Angle Praises Corbin's Heel Work

Many questioned the decision to have WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle face Baron Corbin in the final match of his career at WrestleMania 35 in April, but Angle believes Corbin has made the most of the opportunity.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Erich Pilcher of WrestlingInc.com), Angle noted that he wanted to face John Cena in his retirement match, but it ended up being Corbin instead since they had been feuding for so long.

While Angle didn't believe it was the right decision, he feels Corbin is now getting the desired reaction from the WWE Universe:

"Vince didn't know I wanted to retire at 35. When I spring it on him five-weeks before WrestleMania, I gave him a list of guys I wanted to work with. We started to have the farewell matches going into Mania, Vince said he knew who I wanted [Cena], and if it was 36 it could have happened. But we had been working this program for a year and they just were not going to drop it.

"So, if I wanted to retire this year, it had to be Baron, I was fine with that and I respected the decision. Was Baron the right person? Probably not. But I think Baron Corbin right now is the best heel in the business right now. People genuinely hate him and that is real heat."

Since beating Angle in his retirement match, Corbin has entered the Universal title scene. He lost to Seth Rollins in Universal Championship matches at Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds, but at Extreme Rules on July 14, he will team with Lacey Evans in a winner-take-all tag match against Rollins and Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch.

Angle believes Corbin's heat is legitimate and that it will eventually lead to his becoming world champion:

"I think he is rather entertaining. We taught him a lot about showing more emotion, doing a lot more on his promos and he has caught on. I don't see anything else he can do that is going to make him a better heel. He really likes it. Somewhere down the line, he will be a babyface, but not anytime soon. He will have a heel title run at some point."

That title run could begin as soon as next month if Corbin and Evans beat Rollins and Lynch, although that may be unlikely with SummerSlam approaching in August.

Even if Corbin doesn't prevail, it is clear that WWE brass are high on him, and it could lead to his being featured in top storylines for a long time to come.

Mahal Undergoes Knee Surgery

Jinder Mahal announced Friday on Instagram that he underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his knee.

Mahal noted that he suffered the injury during a live event match against Ali in Denver on June 15, and he wrote that his comeback is "going to be legendary."

The 32-year-old Mahal enjoyed a nearly six-month run as WWE champion in 2017, but he has fallen down the card since then. Although he did have a reign as United States champion, Mahal has primarily been used on live events and Main Event, as well as in comedic segments on television.

Most recently, Mahal has been part of the 24/7 Championship segments, and he even beat R-Truth for the title twice on a golf course and on an airport tarmac.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported this week that The Modern Day Maharaja recently signed a five-year contract extension with WWE.

Since Mahal is in it for the long haul, WWE can afford to take a cautious approach with him rather than rushing him back to action.

From a storyline perspective, the injury could be a blessing in disguise for Mahal in terms of WWE potentially using him in a more prominent role when he returns.

WWE and AEW Interested in LAX?

WWE and All Elite Wrestling are reportedly both interested in signing one of the fastest-rising tag teams in professional wrestling.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE and AEW are expected to pursue LAX when their contracts with Impact Wrestling expire later this summer.

The updated version of LAX debuted in Impact in 2017, and it is currently comprised of Ortiz and Santana. The talented duo has dominated Impact's tag division over the past two years, and LAX is the current holder of the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship.

Ortiz and Santana are four-time tag champs together in Impact, but with their contracts reportedly set to expire, they could soon drop the straps.

Given the amount of momentum they have gained in recent years, Ortiz and Santana would be big signings for any of the major companies that are looking at them.

The report noted that WWE is trying to sign "everyone they can right now," while AEW is putting a significant emphasis on its tag division with The Young Bucks, Lucha Bros, SoCal Uncensored and Best Friends already in place.

Re-signing with Impact is a possibility, but if LAX wants increased exposure, WWE and AEW will likely be better equipped to provide that.

