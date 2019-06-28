Warriors Rumors: Latest on Possible Kevin Durant Trade, Klay Thompson, More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

If there was any doubt that the NBA is an ever-changing league, just consider this: In the span of roughly a month, the Golden State Warriors have gone from being the clear-cut kings of basketball to having an outlook that is hazy at best.

Make no mistake, the Warriors will still be competitive next season. However, injuries to Kevin Durant (Achilles) and Klay Thompson (ACL) and the pending free agency of both do shroud Golden State in uncertainty.

Durant's future doesn't appear to be with Golden State. He has declined his player option and appears determined to test the open market, despite the fact he'll likely be unavailable for the 2019-20 season.

There were some rumblings that the Warriors would try to convince Durant to do a sign-and-trade, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has pointed out:

"The last thing that the Warriors want is for him to just go sign with the Nets or sign with the Knicks," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's Get Up!. "So in addition to offering him the five-year contract and hoping that he will either stay with them or be willing to rehab with them and then be traded, the Warriors are wide-open to considering sign-and-trade scenarios."

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, however, a sign-and-trade may not be a realistic option.

"Early indications are the Warriors aren't seriously exploring that convoluted path," Slater wrote. "... If the Warriors get Durant back on his five-year max, it'd be with the initial expectation that his next game would be in their uniform, whenever that may be."

Regardless of what path he takes to get there, Durant appears destined for another franchise this offseason.

Thompson, on the other hand, could soon be back in the fold—at least if Golden State is willing to give him a max-contract offer.

"The Warriors and free-agent All-Star Klay Thompson will meet in L.A. this week at the outset of free agency, league sources said," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic wrote. "Should the Warriors enter the meeting with the five-year, $190 million maximum contract, both sides expect a quick agreement, according to sources."

If Golden State doesn't extend a max offer? Well, things with Thompson get a little murkier. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers could then be in play:

Regardless of what happens with Durant and Thompson, it appears that Shaun Livingston's time with the Warriors will end after five seasons.

"The Warriors are expected to negotiate a buyout with Shaun Livingston since only $2 million of his $7.7 million of his contract is guaranteed next season," Mark Medina of the Mercury-News wrote. "Livingston has also strongly hinted he will retire to cap off a 15-year NBA career."

At the very least, one notable role player appears to be on his way out, though the Warriors could conceivably lose two stars along with him.