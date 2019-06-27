Report: Kevin Durant Sells Beachfront House in Malibu for $12.1M Ahead of NBA FA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kevin Durant has sold his oceanfront Malibu home for $12.15 million, according to the Los Angeles Times' Neal J. Leitereg.

The sale coincides with Durant's recent decision to decline his $31.5 million player option with the Golden State Warriors, which paved the way for the 30-year-old to become an unrestricted free agent when the window opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, as reported Wednesday morning by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York, evaluating free agency options," Wojnarowski added. "So far, process has stayed private."

Durant is expected to miss the 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 10. Even so, the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP is expected to garner a maximum contract. Per Wojnarowski, the All-Star is eligible to sign a four-year, $164 million contract with another team or a five-year, $221 million deal with Golden State.

Rachel Nichols, Nick Friedell and Scottie Pippen discussed what could transpire in Durant's free agency on ESPN's The Jump, with Friedell noting that the Warriors expected Durant to opt out "all along":

While the Warriors are left in limbo with Durant, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the expectation is for the team and Klay Thompson to come to a "quick agreement" should a five-year, $190 million max contract be offered.

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists across 78 regular-season games. Before going down with his initial right calf injury in the conference semifinals against Houston, he was averaging 34.2 points per game in the postseason.