2-Year-Old Girl Hit by Foul Ball at Cubs vs. Astros Suffered Fractured Skull

The two-year-old girl hit by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game last month suffered a skull fracture as well as subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema, family attorney Steve Polotko said Wednesday, per ABC13.

She also suffered a seizure, but she has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The injury occurred May 29 in a game against the Chicago Cubs, when visiting outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive into the stands.

Almora was visibly upset after seeing the girl hit and discussed his emotions after the game:

"The events at last night's game were extremely upsetting," the league added in a statement. "We send our best wishes to the child and family involved. Clubs have significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years. With last night's event in mind, we will continue our efforts on this important issue."

All stadiums have netting required to the end of the dugout, but several teams are considering adding more protection further down the line.

A woman at a Los Angeles Dodgers game was hit by a ball Sunday and taken to the hospital. In August, a woman died of an acute intracranial hemorrhage after being hit by a ball at Dodger Stadium.