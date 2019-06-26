Donald Trump Tags Fake Megan Rapinoe Twitter; Invites USWNT to White House

Donald Trump Tags Fake Megan Rapinoe Twitter; Invites USWNT to White HouseJune 26, 2019
Megan Rapinoe is one of the most accomplished and talented soccer players in United States history, though for President Donald Trump, identifying her correct Twitter handle proved to be difficult.
On Wednesday, the president responded to Rapinoe's statement that she wouldn't visit the White House if the USWNT won this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup. Trump also extended a White House invite to Rapinoe and the team, regardless of whether they win or lose. The only problem?
He tagged the wrong person:
The Betches Sup @Betches_Sup
Trump tweeted his rage at Megan Rapinoe to.. the wrong Megan Rapinoe https://t.co/cJlXoyj58b
Lucas Meyer @meyer_lucas
After Rapinoe said she's "not going to the f***ing White House" after #WomensWorldCup , Trump says they have to finish the job first and haven't invited them yet...but then says the team is invited win or lose. But that Megan should also not disrespect the country, WH or flag. https://t.co/LdPuVK5D06
The owner of the fake account responded to Trump:
not megan rapinoe @meganrapino
and she was right to say so cry me a river plus this isn’t even her acc https://t.co/gKQnfclIUZ
In a video released Tuesday by Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe said she wasn't interested in visiting with Trump at the White House and didn't expect to be invited (warning: contains profanity):
Eight by Eight @8by8mag
“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe https://t.co/sz1ADG2WdT
Of course, it isn't the first time the president has decided to publicly spar with an athlete. From Colin Kaepernick to LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Trump hasn't been shy about his criticisms of athletes.
Oh, and Rapinoe's actual Twitter account is @mPinoe, just in case you were wondering.
