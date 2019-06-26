Donald Trump Tags Fake Megan Rapinoe Twitter; Invites USWNT to White House

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

United States'Megan Rapinoe controls the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and US at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most accomplished and talented soccer players in United States history, though for President Donald Trump, identifying her correct Twitter handle proved to be difficult.

On Wednesday, the president responded to Rapinoe's statement that she wouldn't visit the White House if the USWNT won this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup. Trump also extended a White House invite to Rapinoe and the team, regardless of whether they win or lose. The only problem?

He tagged the wrong person:

The owner of the fake account responded to Trump:

In a video released Tuesday by Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe said she wasn't interested in visiting with Trump at the White House and didn't expect to be invited (warning: contains profanity):

Of course, it isn't the first time the president has decided to publicly spar with an athlete. From Colin Kaepernick to LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Trump hasn't been shy about his criticisms of athletes.

Oh, and Rapinoe's actual Twitter account is @mPinoe, just in case you were wondering.

