Women's World Cup Power Rankings After the Round of 16

John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The second round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is over, and as quick as a flash we are down to the final eight.

As the best of the best get set to go head-to-head, here's how things are shaping up based on the form of the teams left. See our previous rankings.

8. Italy (+3)

Italy have been the surprise package of the World Cup so far, and a rather comfortable 2-0 victory against China on Tuesday means they have secured a quarter-final spot for the first time since 1991. They face European champions the Netherlands on Saturday, but they'll fancy their chances against a team that haven't yet hit their peak during the tournament.

7. Norway (+3)

After pushing France close in Group A, Norway announced their intent to the world with an impressive penalty shootout victory against Australia last weekend. Their mix of solid defending and exciting attacking play will cause England plenty of issues on Thursday night, and Martin Sjogren's side will be looking to cause another upset. Caroline Graham Hansen's return to fitness is a huge plus and nobody will be writing off their chances of a semi-final spot.

6. Sweden (+2)

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Peter Gerhardsson's Sweden march on after beating a solid Canada side 1-0 in what was at times a less than enthralling second-round tie. Stina Blackstenius' goal was the difference at one end, but Hedvig Lindahl's superb penalty save at the other, in among some excellent defensive play overall, means Sweden can keep going about their business. Germany await in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

5. Netherlands (-1)

The European champions are through but only by the skin of their teeth. They were too often opened up by 2015 finalists Japan, and on another day we'd have been saying goodbye to the Netherlands. A late penalty awarded for handball against Saki Kumagai allowed Lieke Martens to secure a 2-1 win and send her side into the quarter-finals where they face outsiders Italy. Despite their mixed form, Sarina Wiegman's team will still be favoured to reach the last four.

4. England (+1)

England have yet to hit their peak in the tournament, so it will please manager Phil Neville that they've won four out of four and conceded just once so far. Their 3-0 win against Cameroon will be remembered for a long time, mainly due to the behaviour of their opponents. However, it did also somewhat gloss over more uncertainty in defence for the Lionesses, something that may be exposed by Norway. Either way, they're still the favourites to progress to a semi-final where they would face the hosts or the holders.

3. France (Stay)

The hosts are still yet to convince and will have been relieved to come through a potential banana skin 2-1 against Brazil. Valerie Gauvin gave them the lead before Amandine Henry scored the winner. However, that wasn't before Thaisa equalised for Brazil, and only a superb goal-line clearance from Griedge Mbock Bathy in extra time and an offside flag stopped them going out early. A mouth-watering clash against champions USA in Paris awaits, but there will have to be improvements for the hosts to reach the final four.

2. USA (-1)

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

The USA drop off top spot after a less than convincing performance in their first big test. They were in control for large parts of the game against Spain, but uncertainty at the back allowed their opponents to regain a foothold almost as soon as they had gone behind in the first half. The U.S. failed to score from open play and instead had to rely on two penalties from Megan Rapinoe in a 2-1 victory. Like their next opponents France, there are definitely things to work on before their big meeting in Paris on Friday night.

1. Germany (+1)

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Germany have continued to go quietly about their business, and after recording four wins from four without conceding a single goal, they have to be considered up there with the USA and France as favourites. Germany's 3-0 win over a potentially tricky Nigeria side was as simple as it gets, and while Sweden will be no easy match, they will fancy their chances of progression if they keep things up.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Teams Eliminated in the 2nd Round

9. Japan (-2)

For the first time since 2007, the World Cup final won't include Japan. A sloppy group stage handed them a tough second-round tie against the Netherlands, and they paid for it.

10. Brazil (+2)

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Brazil go home, and perhaps it's the last time we will see Marta on the world stage, but they did themselves justice after coming into the tournament in the worst of form, pushing France all the way.

11. Spain (+2)

Spain were knocked out, but their performances were impressive. 2019 was perhaps too early for a team with plenty of talent. They pushed the current champions USA all the way and went out to two penalties.

12. Canada (-6)

Very much a case of what could have been for Canada. Their defensive record coming into the tournament gave reason for optimism, but they struggled to break down a solid Sweden side in the second round.

13. Australia (-4)

It looked as though Australia had bounced back a little after an opening-match defeat to Italy, but history will show that this tournament was a disappointment for the Matildas as they crashed out on penalties to Norway.

14. China (Stay)

China will sense a real missed opportunity in their second-round clash with Italy as they again failed to find the net when it really mattered.

15. Nigeria (Stay)

Despite some promising moments in attack during the group stages, Nigeria found it difficult to cause Germany any problems in the knockout stage.

16. Cameroon (Stay)

Cameroon's defeat to England caused all kinds of controversy, but they just couldn't quite live with the Lionesses' extra bit of quality on the pitch.

Teams who were eliminated in the group stage: 17. Argentina, 18. Scotland, 19. Chile, 20. South Korea, 21. New Zealand, 22. South Africa, 23. Jamaica, 24. Thailand