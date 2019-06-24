USA vs. France Women's World Cup Quarterfinal Tickets Selling for Over $11K

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

There's being invested as a fan, and then there's being invested.

According to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren, tickets for the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between the United States and France have hit the secondary market for more than $11,000.

VanHaaren relayed that the least expensive ticket on StubHub for Friday's match in Paris is listed at $681, while the top-priced ticket is over $11,398.

The U.S. defeated Spain 2-1 Monday to advance to the final eight, while France outlasted Brazil 2-1 Sunday in extra time.

U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe converted two penalty kicks to send the Americans through past Spain, and following the victory, the 33-year-old relayed what she expects from fans at the United States-France quarterfinal:

The fan representation should be pretty evenly split, even with France being the host country. For example, USWNT legend Abby Wambach and her wife, Glennon Doyle, were among countless American fans in the streets of Reims on Monday night:

"I've actually been really surprised—I didn't expect this many Americans to come over," U.S. defender Kelley O'Hara told Yahoo Sports' Caitlin Murray on Saturday. "The stadiums have been jam-packed for us and just full of American support. Walking around the streets and seeing people in jerseys and USA gear has been really cool."

The atmosphere at Parc des Princes on Friday should be more intense than any other match so far.

The U.S. and France last met in January, and the French prevailed 3-1. According to Paul Carr, France is the only team to beat the U.S. in 42 games dating back to July 2017.

The host nation is seeking its first Women's World Cup—after the men's national team won the World Cup last summer—while the U.S. is trying to defend its 2015 World Cup title.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Fox.