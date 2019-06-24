Megan Rapinoe, USA Beat Spain, Advance to 2019 Women's World Cup Quarter-Final

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Two Megan Rapinoe penalties saw the United States secure their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday after a 2-1 win over Spain.

The holders got off to the perfect start by taking the lead after just seven minutes. Rapinoe struck the opener from the spot after Tobin Heath was brought down in the penalty area.

Yet Spain hit back within three minutes of going behind after some poor defensive play by the United States. Lucia Garcia took advantage and teed up Jennifer Hermoso to chip the ball over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

The United States went on to have more of the play throughout the game but were not at their best and needed a second spot-kick with 15 minutes left to play to end Spain's resistance.

Rose Lavelle went down under minimal contact from Virginia Torrecilla, allowing Rapinoe to bag her second of the match and secure a hard-fought win.

USA manager Jill Ellis opted to replace Lindsey Horan with Julie Ertz in midfield, while Spain brought in Vicky Losada and Alexia Putellas for the last-16 clash:

There was plenty of drama right from kick-off, as Spain midfielder Patricia Guijarro tried her luck with a shot that hit Becky Sauerbrunn flush in the face.

The United States then won a spot-kick with just five minutes on the clock after Heath was clipped by Maria Pilar Leon as she cut inside the penalty area.

Captain Rapinoe made no mistake with her penalty, sending goalkeeper Sandra Panos the wrong way with a fierce low shot that flew into the corner.

Yet the holders' lead was short-lived, as Spain hit back quickly:

Sauerbrunn was robbed by Lucia Garcia after a poor pass from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Garcia fed Hermoso, who curled a brilliant finish past the goalkeeper:

Rapinoe came close to restoring USA's lead within minutes of the equaliser. Lavelle picked out the captain with a superb pass, but Rapinoe's low shot was tipped around the post by a diving Panos.

The holders began to dominate the first half, while Spain suffered a blow when Losada was forced off just after the half-hour mark following a blow to the face:

Spain brought on Nahikari Garcia in her place, and the change seemed to help La Roja. Although the United States saw more of the ball, Spain looked a threat on the break.

Grant Wahl at Sports Illustrated offered a neat summary of the first half:

Heath and Lavelle both went close with shots that flew narrowly over the bar at the start of the second half, while Guijarro saw an effort trickle just past the far post for Spain.

The holders toiled but were awarded a contentious penalty when Lavelle went down under slight contact from Torrecilla.

The decision was allowed to stand after a VAR check, but it still divided opinion:

Spain made their protests felt, and Rapinoe was also forced to move the ball back onto the spot before she took her kick, but she kept her composure to fire home the winning goal for the holders.

It was hardly a convincing win by the United States, who did just enough to edge Spain, but they will need to sharpen up in defense and attack if they are to retain their title in France.

What's Next?

USA progress to face tournament hosts France in the quarter-finals on Friday at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes stadium.