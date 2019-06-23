76ers Rumors: Philly Likely to Lose Either Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris or Both

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly in danger of losing both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris in free agency this summer.

On The Full 48 podcast, Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman revealed that he has heard Philadelphia will likely lose at least one of Butler and Harris, if not both:

"I have heard some very strong rumblings this week that the Sixers are gonna lose one—and maybe even both—of Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler.

[...]

"Take it with all due grains of salt, we're talking about this still on June 21, but I would not be surprised if Jimmy Butler and/or Tobias Harris go elsewhere. The Sixers just have some strange dynamics with that group."

The Sixers acquired both Butler and Harris during the 2018-19 campaign in hopes of making a championship run. While the team ultimately bowed out in the second round, the two high-profile acquisitions each performed well during their time in Philadelphia.

Butler averaged 18.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting in 55 regular-season appearances with the team. The four-time All-Star was the Sixers' second-leading scorer during the postseason, dropping 19.4 points per game.

Harris, meanwhile, had less time to try to fit into head coach Brett Brown's system. After the Sixers acquired him in February, he appeared in 27 games for them, posting 18.2 points per game.

As Wasserman alluded to, not everything went smoothly in the City of Brotherly Love this past season. In January, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brown and Butler had been involved in a "disrespectful" exchange. The coach downplayed the situation, denying the star player crossed any line.

Although the Sixers managed to take the eventual champion Toronto Raptors to a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they now face a critical offseason.

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris made it clear in May that the team is willing to cross into luxury-tax territory if it means bringing a championship to Philadelphia, per The Athletic's Derek Bodner. It won't be cheap to re-sign Butler and Harris, but if the Sixers have to be willing to spend if they want to run it back with the same team.

Butler and Harris will be among the most sought-after free agents on the market, with both potentially in the mix for max contracts. Veteran guard JJ Redick will also be able to explore his options in free agency. Meanwhile, the team also has to keep a potential extension for rising star Ben Simmons in mind.