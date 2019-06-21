Le'Veon Bell Burglary 911 Call Reveals He Last Saw Suspects Naked in His Bed

Mark Brown/Getty Images

When New York Jets star Le'Veon Bell reported he had been robbed May 25, he told the 911 operator that he had last seen the alleged suspects in his bed before he had left to work out during his normal routine.

"When I left, [one of the women] was in the bed. She was in the bed, not wearing clothes when I left. So, I didn't see her. You know what I'm saying," Bell said, per TMZ Sports. "...[The other woman] was in the bed too. They didn't have clothes on."

He noted that neither of the women had answered his attempted phone calls.

Bell said that money, jewelry, clothes and shoes were among the items stolen as well as "other things of value around the house, like things that I use." He initially estimated that he had been robbed of $1 million in items.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported that the jewelry involved—which included "two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds, and a Rolex watch"—was worth $520,000.

There have been no further updates on the case.

Bell, 27, signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in free agency in March. According to Spotrac, the veteran running back has previously amassed more than $14.5 million in his career.