Realistic Trades We Could See on NBA Draft Night

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It's that magical time of the year where the NBA draft and trade season meet.

We've already seen trades involving Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Tony Snell with three first-round picks switching hands. Don't expect these deals to be the last.

There should be plenty of movement in this year's draft thanks to teams like the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, both of whom have three first-round picks. Others such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers may be looking to dump players due to luxury-tax implications or the desire to create a max salary slot.

Motivation to make a deal also stems from the desire to convince a pending free agent to stay (Charlotte), break up a reportedly feuding star duo (Houston) or dump a toxic contract (Minnesota).

This year's draft may inspire a flurry of trades. The following deals would satisfy all parties involved.