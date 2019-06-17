Patriots Rumors: Nick Caserio Wants Out of NE to Take Texans GM Job

Uncredited/Associated Press

Nick Caserio, the New England Patriots' director of player personnel, wants out to pursue the Houston Texans' vacancy at general manager, according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

The Texans announced Friday they were no longer looking at Caserio as a candidate to replace Brian Gaine. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against Houston.

Volin reported Caserio's contract runs through the 2020 draft, so the Patriots could potentially have him see out the remainder of his deal rather than let him interview for and pursue outside opportunities. Volin also explained the situation goes beyond Caserio:

"Belichick and Tom Brady seem to have smoothed things over. But there has been a surprising exodus of coaches and scouts over the last two years (especially this year), which raises questions about the working environment in Foxborough.

"Five coaches left this offseason (not all for promotions). Jack Easterby left. Longtime scout Dujuan Daniels left. Greg Schiano left after a month."

Easterby, the Texans' executive vice president of team development, was implicated in the tampering saga. Schefter noted both Easterby and Caserio were present during the Patriots' Super Bowl ring ceremony and that they share an agent.

Schefter did not share details about the specific nature of the alleged tampering, so it's unclear whether Easterby made improper contact with Caserio regarding the Texans' GM job.

The Texans have yet to name Gaine's replacement. ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop speculated the team could go into the 2019 season with head coach Bill O'Brien essentially serving as the de facto GM.

Volin also wrote, "Every sign points to Caserio landing with the Texans next offseason."

Houston could potentially wait for Caserio's contract with the Patriots to expire and hire him then. Based on Volin's reporting, though, O'Brien would still be in charge for the two most important phases of the 2020 offseason: the start of free agency and the draft.