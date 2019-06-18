Predicting the Next Wave of NFL Mega Contracts

1 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

While some of the massive contracts potentially capable of resetting the market seem like impossible-to-avoid scenarios for teams, others could hit delays via tags or simply take too long to arrive. These honorable mentions are going to make massive money eventually, but the "when" is harder to discern.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: Thomas caught a record-breaking 125 passes last year with nine touchdowns, giving him 321 and 23 over three seasons, respectively. But his status as a second-round pick could mean the Saints opt for a fifth year via a tag—and he's probably not going to make more than another wideout on the list later.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks: The best linebacker in football, Wagner should see an average annual value (AAV) better than C.J. Mosley with the New York Jets ($17 million). But even that seems like nothing compared to, say, the $20-plus million AAV the top edge players make.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: This one hinges on consistency. George Kittle looked like the best tight end last year, catching 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five scores. The San Francisco 49ers will want to see if he can keep it going, and if he does, he's looking at resetting the market at the position and breezing past the $10 million AAV Jimmy Graham got in Green Bay.