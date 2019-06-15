NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Met in New York to Talk 2019 Free Agency

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving reportedly met in New York City to discuss potentially joining the same team as unrestricted free agents during the 2019 NBA offseason.

Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher provided details of Durant's actions since he traveled to NYC for surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals during an appearance on Friday's edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio:

"He's out of the hospital. He's moved into a hotel for the time being in the New York area, and he and Kyrie have met. ... They've continued the discussion about potentially playing together next season. ... KD has moved all his stuff. He's planning on spending the summer and the foreseeable future in New York. ... Every indication, if we're tea-leaf reading at this point, is that KD is making plans to be elsewhere because obviously Kyrie is not going to be joining the Warriors any time soon."

The two All-Stars have been heavily linked to each other in recent months.

In May, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported it was a virtual lock Durant and Irving were going to join forces with the New York Knicks this summer:

That talk has faded, however, and Smith's ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski noted June 6 that the Celtics point guard may have shifted his focus to the Brooklyn Nets:

The situation is complicated by Durant's injury, which could cost him the 2019-20 season.

If the duo signs with the same team, it would likely force Irving to play on a non-contender while the two-time NBA Finals MVP gets healthy. Irving also may not consider options outside the New York area—he grew up in New Jersey after being born in Australia—if KD doesn't want to join the Knicks or Nets.

Meanwhile, front offices would likely want to know whether Durant and Irving are a package deal so they could create financial flexibility.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Brooklyn only has one slot available for a max contract but could move point guard D'Angelo Russell to create a second one if it signs Irving, per Ian Begley of SNY.

There are a lot of moving pieces that could change plans in the coming weeks, but it sounds like Durant and Irving are still interested in linking up.