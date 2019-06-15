NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Met in New York to Talk 2019 Free Agency

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Met in New York to Talk 2019 Free AgencyJune 15, 2019
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving reportedly met in New York City to discuss potentially joining the same team as unrestricted free agents during the 2019 NBA offseason.
Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher provided details of Durant's actions since he traveled to NYC for surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals during an appearance on Friday's edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio:
"He's out of the hospital. He's moved into a hotel for the time being in the New York area, and he and Kyrie have met. ... They've continued the discussion about potentially playing together next season. ... KD has moved all his stuff. He's planning on spending the summer and the foreseeable future in New York. ... Every indication, if we're tea-leaf reading at this point, is that KD is making plans to be elsewhere because obviously Kyrie is not going to be joining the Warriors any time soon."
The two All-Stars have been heavily linked to each other in recent months.
In May, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported it was a virtual lock Durant and Irving were going to join forces with the New York Knicks this summer:
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith
Yes. From everything I’ve heard, KD and Kyrie are planning on coming to New York. 95% Chance they say! Only potential hiccup is KD changing his mind https://t.co/9ezL7IEc3y
That talk has faded, however, and Smith's ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski noted June 6 that the Celtics point guard may have shifted his focus to the Brooklyn Nets:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kyrie Irving is serious about the Nets -- and the Nets are serious about beating the Knicks -- and rest of league -- to the biggest free agents in the marketplace, per league sources.
The situation is complicated by Durant's injury, which could cost him the 2019-20 season.
If the duo signs with the same team, it would likely force Irving to play on a non-contender while the two-time NBA Finals MVP gets healthy. Irving also may not consider options outside the New York area—he grew up in New Jersey after being born in Australia—if KD doesn't want to join the Knicks or Nets.
Meanwhile, front offices would likely want to know whether Durant and Irving are a package deal so they could create financial flexibility.
Brooklyn only has one slot available for a max contract but could move point guard D'Angelo Russell to create a second one if it signs Irving, per Ian Begley of SNY.
There are a lot of moving pieces that could change plans in the coming weeks, but it sounds like Durant and Irving are still interested in linking up.
