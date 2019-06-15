Glaring NFL Roster Holes That Could Affect 2019 Season

1 of 8

Did you hear? Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the New England Patriots, and it doesn't look as though he's on the brink of a comeback.

Even in a relative "quiet year" last season, Gronk had 682 receiving yards and was a huge factor during New England's Super Bowl run.

The Patriots signed the talented Austin Seferian-Jenkins as a potential replacement, but they released him while he deals with what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported were "personal issues." They signed veteran Ben Watson, but the dude is 38 years old and will serve a four-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. They traded a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for Michael Roberts, but the 2017 fourth-rounder has just 13 catches in two seasons.

That probably means some guy named Matt LaCosse will be New England's starting tight end in Week 1, which is far from ideal considering that the 26-year-old has caught 27 passes in a four-season span with the Giants and Broncos since going undrafted in 2015.

The Pats have a special way of finding and grooming talent, but the tight end position appears to severely lack talent heading into training camp. And that could be a problem for soon-to-be 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who no longer has a top-notch arm and could use a reliable safety valve beyond Julian Edelman.