Raptors' Jeremy Lin Becomes 1st Asian American Player to Win NBA Title

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2019

Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have been crowned NBA champions, claiming their franchise's first title as well as the first for any Canadian team, and Jeremy Lin also became the first Asian American to earn an NBA ring, according to the South China Morning Post's Patrick Blennerhassett.

This season was the 30-year-old's first in Toronto. Lin arrived to the Raptors after agreeing to a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks in February. He then appeared in 23 games, starting three.

During this postseason run, Lin has only logged 27 total minutes. His only playing time in the Finals came in the final minute of the Raptors' 123-109 Game 3 win. 

Ironically, Lin's career began with the Golden State Warriors when he joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010. However, he made a name during the 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks when "Linsanity" was born.

Since then, though, Lin has become a journeyman as Toronto is his sixth team since 2012. 

