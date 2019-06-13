Ex-WWE Star CM Punk Responds to Fan About Possibly Joining All Elite Wrestling

David Dermer/Associated Press

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk continues to give no indication that he plans to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Punk responded to a fan Thursday on Twitter after the fan asked him if he would "disappoint" his fans by not joining AEW:

The 40-year-old Punk has been out of wrestling since leaving WWE in January 2014, and he has instead focused on a career in MMA.

Punk lost each of his two UFC fights decisively, however, which has led to speculation that a return to wrestling could be in his future.

That talk was fueled recently by a reported surprise appearance he made at an independent wrestling show in April. It is widely believed that Punk did a run-in at a MKE Wrestling show in Wisconsin under a mask. The masked wrestler executed the GTS, which is Punk's finisher.

While the masked wrestler never showed his face, MKE Wrestling owner Silas Young suggested strongly that it was Punk:

Punk unloaded on WWE following his departure in 2014, and it doesn't seem like he would be willing to go back there any time soon. If he still has some desire to wrestle, though, AEW would be an ideal alternative.

AEW has also created the perfect opportunity for him to return since the All Out pay-per-view is taking place Aug. 31 at Sears Centre Arena, which is just outside Punk's hometown of Chicago.

At Double or Nothing last month, Jon Moxley made his AEW debut in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas. As big as that was, a Punk return would be an even more significant coup for the up-and-coming company.

On top of that, Punk is married to one of the most decorated female Superstars in WWE history in AJ Lee. She has been out of wrestling for nearly as long as Punk, and her return would provide a significant boost to AEW as well.

Adding a star of Punk's magnitude ahead of the debut of AEW's weekly show on TNT later this year would give AEW a legitimate chance to compete with WWE from a ratings perspective, but Punk's comments suggest that may not be on his radar right now.

