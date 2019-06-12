Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Wednesday

June 12, 2019

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala gets away from South Korea's Hwang Bo-ram on her way to scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Nigeria and South Korea in Grenoble, France, Wednesday June 12, 2019.(AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Nigeria defeated South Korea 2-0 in Group A at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

The action continues this evening, with Germany facing Spain in Group B.

Elsewhere, hosts France play Norway in the second match of their Group A campaign.

Right Arrow Icon

                    

Wednesday's Results

Nigeria 2-0 South Korea

Germany vs. Spain

France vs. Norway

                     

Wednesday Recap

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

After losing their opening game 3-0 to Norway, Nigeria needed to get points on the board to stay in the competition.

A 2-0 win against South Korea provided a tonic, and the Super Falcons are well placed to make it into the knockouts.

Kim Do-yeon's own goal after 29 minutes broke the deadlock, with the winners adding a second through Asisat Oshoala with 15 minutes remaining.

The video assistant referee was used for the first goal to clear up a claim of handball against Desire Oparanozie, but the decision fell in Nigeria's favour, per Fox Soccer (U.S. only).

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated the team on gaining three points:

Two of the tournament favourites take to the field later in the day, with Germany and France in action.

Germany sit second to Spain in Group B on goal difference. France lead Group A after a convincing 4-0 victory over South Korea.

