Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Wednesday

Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from WednesdayJune 12, 2019
Nigeria defeated South Korea 2-0 in Group A at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.
The action continues this evening, with Germany facing Spain in Group B.
Elsewhere, hosts France play Norway in the second match of their Group A campaign.
Wednesday's Results
Nigeria 2-0 South Korea
Germany vs. Spain
France vs. Norway
Wednesday Recap
After losing their opening game 3-0 to Norway, Nigeria needed to get points on the board to stay in the competition.
A 2-0 win against South Korea provided a tonic, and the Super Falcons are well placed to make it into the knockouts.
Kim Do-yeon's own goal after 29 minutes broke the deadlock, with the winners adding a second through Asisat Oshoala with 15 minutes remaining.
The video assistant referee was used for the first goal to clear up a claim of handball against Desire Oparanozie, but the decision fell in Nigeria's favour, per Fox Soccer (U.S. only).
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Did VAR get the call right? South Korea's own goal stands after review decides the ball was not handled by Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie. https://t.co/qJGMncCMkF
The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated the team on gaining three points:
Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari
I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch. Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory.
Two of the tournament favourites take to the field later in the day, with Germany and France in action.
Germany sit second to Spain in Group B on goal difference. France lead Group A after a convincing 4-0 victory over South Korea.
