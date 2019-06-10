NBA Rumors: Pelicans to Hire WNBA Legend Swin Cash to Senior Position

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly hired former WNBA star Swin Cash to a "senior front-office position," according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Cash, 39, retired from the WNBA in 2016. She played 15 seasons, winning three championships and making the All-Star team four times.

The Pelicans organization has undergone an overhaul under new president of basketball operations David Griffin. He hired well-regarded Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon as the team's general manager and Aaron Nelson as the team's vice president of player care and performance. Nelson previously spearheaded the Phoenix Suns' renowned training staff.

Griffin said the following on The Jump in April:

"We're certainly going to add infrastructure. There're really good bones there; they had some very good people here. I don't look at this as a situation where we have to come in a sweep everything away to the studs, but I think what we're going to do is we're going to make sure we get all the right people on the bus. If we do that, titles aside, we get everybody in the right frame of mind and heading in the right direction, then we're going to be successful."



Cash had been the New York Liberty's director of franchise development since 2017; however, she has no experience working in an NBA front office.

The Pelicans' most pressing issue is trading Anthony Davis, who first publicly requested a trade in January. Davis' relationship with the organization appears to be beyond repair despite Griffin's strong working relationship with Klutch Sports, which represents the All-Star big man.

It's unclear what level of involvement Cash will have working with Griffin on trades because of her limited experience in that capacity. She'll likely become a key part of the team's player-development system, which will be of the utmost importance as it looks to rebuild around Zion Williamson and whatever player package the Pels get for Davis.