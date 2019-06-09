David Ortiz Hospitalized After Being Shot at Nightclub in Dominican Republic

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the back Sunday in the Dominican Republic, Felix Duran Mejia, a spokesman for the Dominican National Police, told CNN's Anyi Lizardo and Amir Vera:



"Duran Mejia confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in 'an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo.' Duran Mejia said Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz directly. Duran Mejia said that when Ortiz was shot, 'the bullet went through his stomach.'"

ESPN.com added, "Authorities say Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range around 8:50 p.m. local time Sunday at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo."

Hoy's Dionisio Soldevila confirmed with Ortiz's brother, Eloy, that David is out of surgery and doing fine, according to ESPN's Marly Rivera.

"Ortiz's media assistant, Leo Lopez, told ESPN's Enrique Rojas that Ortiz is stable but still in intensive care. 'Doctors say he is out of danger, but he is heavily sedated and will be in intensive care for the next 24 hours,' Lopez said," per ESPN.com.

"Lopez, a veteran reporter, said the operation lasted six hours and was performed by three doctors, led by Dr. Abel Gonzalez. The team had to remove part of Ortiz's intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder. Ortiz suffered liver damage," according to ESPN.com.

"Doctors say that David is out of danger, thank God," said Ortiz's father Leo Ortiz, per ESPN.com. "What they have told me post op is that the doctors believe he will recover quickly." Leo Ortiz also told ESPN that "Big Papi will be around for a long time.''

ESPN's Enrique Rojas reported the Red Sox sent their team plane to transport Ortiz to Boston for further treatment and that it has been approved by doctors.

"The level of stability that Big Papi is showing at this moment makes it possible for him to travel immediately," Dr. Abel Gonzalez told Rojas.

According to the Associated Press (h/t the Denver Post), Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was in stable condition. Almonte also said a group of people at the bar captured and beat the shooter, who must undergo treatment for his injuries before police question him.

"Investigators are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target, Bautista said. Leo Ortiz told local media he has no idea why someone would have shot at his son," according to ESPN.com.

The Red Sox and Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez released statements on Twitter following the shooting:

The Santo Domingo native spent parts of 20 seasons in the majors, including 14 with Boston from 2003 to 2016. He helped the team win three World Series titles while earning 10 All-Star selections.

Since his retirement in 2016, Ortiz has worked as a studio analyst for Fox Sports.