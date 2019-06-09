David Ortiz Hospitalized After Being Shot at Nightclub in Dominican Republic

David Ortiz Hospitalized After Being Shot at Nightclub in Dominican RepublicJune 10, 2019
Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the back Sunday in the Dominican Republic, Felix Duran Mejia, a spokesman for the Dominican National Police, told CNN's Anyi Lizardo and Amir Vera:
"Duran Mejia confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in 'an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo.' Duran Mejia said Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz directly. Duran Mejia said that when Ortiz was shot, 'the bullet went through his stomach.'"
Hoy's Dionisio Soldevila confirmed with Ortiz's brother, Eloy, that David is out of surgery and doing fine (h/t ESPN's Marly Rivera).
Rivera provided more details regarding the shooting:
Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN
This is what we know: David Ortiz was shot at a club/rest. in Santo Domingo; was taken to a local clinic. An attending doctor told our colleague @dSoldevila the bullet hit him in the lower back, went through-and-through. He's currently in surgery; doctors say he's out of danger.
According to the Associated Press (h/t the Denver Post), Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was in stable condition. Almonte also said a group of people at the bar captured and beat the shooter, who must undergo treatment for his injuries before police question him.
CDN 37 @CDN37
La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD https://t.co/lwM8GDbTto
The Red Sox reportedly don't have any information about the incident, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
The Santo Domingo native spent parts of 20 seasons in the majors, including 14 with Boston from 2003 to 2016. He helped the team win three World Series titles while earning 10 All-Star selections.
Since his retirement in 2016, Ortiz has worked as a studio analyst for Fox Sports.
