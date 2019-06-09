Video: Watch Max Muncy, Madison Bumgarner Yell at Each Other After Home Run

Video: Watch Max Muncy, Madison Bumgarner Yell at Each Other After Home RunJune 9, 2019
The San Francisco Giants are in last place in the National League West and 17 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner surely has plenty to be upset about this season.
Add the amount of time Max Muncy takes to jog to first base after launching a home run off him into McCovey Cove at Oracle Park to the list.
Muncy opened the scoring in Sunday’s rivalry game with a solo blast off the Giants ace in the first inning, and the two exchanged words as the slugger rounded the bases.
Bumgarner yelled at Muncy, which drew a reaction from both the umpire and Twitter:
Muncy homers and Bumgarner yells at him for not running after leaving the batter's box. Plate umpire Will Little then yelled at Bumgarner.
It sounds so fun and chill to be Madison Bumgarner. https://t.co/WV7uCc25rD
I hope next time Bumgarner celebrates a strikeout the batter throws the bat at him
The southpaw can at least take solace in knowing he retired Muncy on a groundout the next time he came to the plate in the third inning.
