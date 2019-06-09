Video: Watch Max Muncy, Madison Bumgarner Yell at Each Other After Home Run

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are in last place in the National League West and 17 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner surely has plenty to be upset about this season.

Add the amount of time Max Muncy takes to jog to first base after launching a home run off him into McCovey Cove at Oracle Park to the list.

Muncy opened the scoring in Sunday’s rivalry game with a solo blast off the Giants ace in the first inning, and the two exchanged words as the slugger rounded the bases.

Bumgarner yelled at Muncy, which drew a reaction from both the umpire and Twitter:

The southpaw can at least take solace in knowing he retired Muncy on a groundout the next time he came to the plate in the third inning.