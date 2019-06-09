NASCAR at Michigan Postponed Due to Rain at FireKeepers Casino 400 Track

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Inclement weather forced the postponement of Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Although officials had been using track dryers to try to prepare Michigan International Speedway, scattered rain showers throughout the day and more in the forecast left little choice but to delay the event. The race will now start Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie found a way to pass the time well as they started playing catch on pit road. Things took a turn when they got the fans involved, though.

According to the Weather Channel, the chance of rain Monday morning hovers between 70 and 90 percent until 11 a.m. ET, when conditions should begin improving. Assuming the rain holds off from that point forward, track officials would have ample time to get things ready for the green flag to drop.

Joey Logano sits on the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 after hitting a top speed of 187.139 mph and posting a time of 38.474 seconds during qualifying. Logano already has one win on the season, so his place in the cup playoffs is already assured.

Jimmie Johnson will be among those eager for a strong showing Monday. The seven-time cup champion has 342 points and only one top-five finish through 14 races.

Kevin Harvick is comfortably above the playoff point in seventh place, but he too is looking for his first win, a year after earning a career-high eight victories. Harvick was runner-up in the 2018 FireKeepers Casino 400 and then captured the checkered flag in the 2018 Consumers Energy 400, NASCAR's return race at Michigan International Speedway.