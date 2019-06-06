Look: Patriots Unveil Super Bowl 53 Rings Featuring 422 Diamonds, 20 Sapphires

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy in February, the New England Patriots have commemorated their record-tying Super Bowl championship with extravagant rings.

As the team called them, they are the "greatest rings of all time":

The face of the ring features all six of the franchise's Lombardi Trophies, which ties it with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most of all time. The side of the ring includes the final score (13-3) of their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams as well as the Patriots' "still here" slogan.

The bottom of the ring pays tribute to the team's previous Super Bowl championships. 

According to the Patriots, 422 diamonds are included on each ring:

As one might expect, the team members were more than eager to get their hands on this bling:

Here's how New England's latest ring stacks up with the rest:

Now, the Patriots will have some time to enjoy their newest piece of jewelry before they turn their focus to trying to add a seventh ring to the collection.

Related

    Buzz from NFL Minicamps Roundup

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buzz from NFL Minicamps Roundup

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Minicamps Roundup: Familiar Names Lead Pats' Defense

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    NFL Minicamps Roundup: Familiar Names Lead Pats' Defense

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting Goff's, Prescott's New Contracts After Wentz Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Projecting Goff's, Prescott's New Contracts After Wentz Extension

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Give Carson Wentz 4-Year Extension

    💰 Four-year, $128M extension 🤝 $107M in guarantees, highest ever in NFL 🦅 Wentz signed with Eagles for next six years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Give Carson Wentz 4-Year Extension

    💰 Four-year, $128M extension 🤝 $107M in guarantees, highest ever in NFL 🦅 Wentz signed with Eagles for next six years

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report