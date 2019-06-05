Steph Curry's Brilliance Can't Save Depleted Warriors in Game 3 Loss vs. Raptors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors wasted no time seizing home-court advantage right back in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Toronto defeated the short-handed Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Wednesday's Game 3 at Oracle Arena, handing the two-time defending champions their first home loss since the first round. With a 2-1 series lead, the Raptors are now two wins away from their first title in franchise history.

All five Raptors starters scored in double figures, including Kawhi Leonard (30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks) and Kyle Lowry (23 points, nine assists, five made three-pointers).

Stephen Curry did his best to save a Warriors team playing without Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney and finished with 47 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn't enough thanks to a poor showing elsewhere. Draymond Green (17 points) and Andre Iguodala (11 points) were the only other Golden State players to score in double figures.

What's Next?

The series continues at Oracle Arena with Friday's Game 4.

