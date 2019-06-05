French Open 2019: Wednesday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Two of the three top men's singles players in the world have already reached the French Open semifinals. Now, Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 ranked player, is looking to join them.

While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their quarterfinals matchups on Tuesday, Djokovic played Alexander Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, on Wednesday. In the other men's singles quarterfinal, No. 4-ranked Dominic Thiem played Karen Khachanov.

Wednesday's women's singles quarterfinal matchups featured Ashleigh Barty playing Madison Keys and Simona Halep (the No. 3 player in the world) taking on Amanda Anisimova.

The final women's doubles quarterfinal matchup also took place Wednesday morning, featuring Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka playing Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, as well as both mixed doubles semifinals.

Wednesday Replay Info

TV: Tennis Channel (1 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Looking Ahead

Jean-Francois Badias/Associated Press

While Wednesday's action featured a pair of quarterfinal matchups for both men's singles and women's singles, two semifinal matchups had already been set. And the one on the men's side is a match that all tennis fans should be excited for—Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal.

This will be the 39th time that Federer and Nadal will go head-to-head. The two greats were supposed to play at ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells, but Nadal withdrew ahead of the semifinal matchup due to a right knee injury. So, the two have not played since ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai in 2017, which Federer won 6-4, 6-3.

In fact, Federer has won his last five meetings with Nadal, which included the finals of the 2017 Australian Open. However, Nadal leads the all-time series 23-15, with his last victory over Federer coming in the 2014 Australian Open semifinals.

Nadal and Federer haven't played on clay since 2013, and Nadal has typically dominated on the surface, winning 13 of his 15 clay matchups against Federer. The last time Federer beat Nadal on clay was in 2009.

Although Nadal is 5-0 against Federer in French Open history, Federer knew that he'd likely have to face his rival if he got deep in the tournament.

"If you're to do or achieve something on the clay, inevitably, at some stage, you will go through Rafa, because he's that strong and he will be there," Federer said, according to ESPN.com. "If I would have had a different mindset—to avoid him—then I should not have played the clay."

Because Federer and Nadal have played so many times over the years, there won't be many surprises when each looks across the net on Friday.

"I really expect him to play aggressive, change rhythms, come to the net," Nadal said, per ESPN.com. "That's my feeling. He's playing well and he has the tennis to make that happen. I hope to put him in trouble. If not, I will be in trouble."

On the women's side, the semifinals matchup that is already set features Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova playing Friday. This is the third time these two will go head-to-head, with each winning one of the previous two matchups.

Konta beat Vondrousova on clay in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open last month in a match that went to three sets, with Konta winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.