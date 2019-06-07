NBA Teams Destined for Disaster in Free Agency

2 of 5

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Stuffed between the proverbial rock and a hard place, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves trudging toward a damned-if-they-do, damned-if-they-don't offseason.

On one hand, how could the Hornets ever picture a future without their all-time-leading scorer, Kemba Walker? He's an in-prime, three-time All-Star who just made his initial All-NBA appearance. He's one of only six players—all household names—to average at least 20 points and five assists each of the last four seasons. He might be their only connection to casual fans.

On the other hand, he's never been the best player on a really good team and only twice been the top option for a playoff participant. He turned 29 last month and next month is eligible for a five-year, $221 million supermax commitment from this already cash-strapped club. Giving him that kind of coin might mean signing up for (more) years of overpriced mediocrity.

This is an organization-shaping puzzle, and it may be impossible to solve, as Scott Fowler wrote for the Charlotte Observer:

"The Hornets are in a terrible spot here, thanks to a cascading series of lousy draft picks and bad contracts (all of which had nothing to do with Walker). Now, they either must give about 35 percent of their entire salary cap to the best player in franchise history — but one who would be 34 years old when the contract ends — or else wave goodbye to their all-time leading scorer with no compensation, and then field a team that would struggle to win 30 games next season."

The free agencies of Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminsky (restricted) are far less significant but might be just as messy. Lamb could be the latest contract-year mirage, or maybe he's a former lottery pick who finally figured things out. Kaminsky somehow looked both expendable and necessary at different points last season. Neither player will be easily priced.