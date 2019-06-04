MLB Draft 2019: Best Baseball Prospects Available After Day 2 Results

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Day 2 of the 2019 Major League draft has been completed, and that means the first 10 rounds and 317 players have been selected.

There are a number of top prospects who have slipped from their draft projections or prospect evaluations and are still available, even though they could have been selected on the first day.

These players are usually college players who had high bonus demands that would not have been met due to their slot, high-school players who are committed to college or players who have had injury issues.

In this piece, we look at five of the top players who have not been selected to this point. They have all decided to attend college next year, but they are still draft eligible.

Top Day 3 Draft-Eligibile Players (MLB.com draft rankings in parentheses)

CF Maurice Hampton, Memphis University School, TN (MLB.com-29): Committed to LSU

Hampton could have been a first-day, first-round selection because he is a remarkable athlete who is one of only four players in the country who was named as an Under Armour All-American in baseball and football.

He is a talented cornerback in football and he is on track to play football and baseball at Louisiana State. He was named as Mr. Tennessee Football for his division (II 3-A).

The 6'1", 200-pound Hampton is a brilliant outfielder on the diamond with a fine right-handed power swing. While he has adjustments to make at the plate and has struggled to a degree against high-quality pitching, scouts are confident that his bat speed will allow him to become a professional hitter.

He can go get it in the outfield and he has the arm strength to cut down runners.

RHP Jack Leiter, Delbarton School, NJ (MLB.com-33): Committed to Vanderbilt

The son of former big-league star pitcher and current MLB network analyst Al Leiter is committed to attending Vanderbilt and continuing his development with the Commodores.

The 6'1", 195-pound Leiter is able to to throw consistently in the 91-92 MPH range and he can get his pitches up to 94-95 MPH. He also has been able to throw a curve that has shown significant improvement, along with a solid change up that is more likely to be used when he gets to college and eventually the professional level.

Look for Leiter to be a solid draft projection after his sophomore season at Vanderbilt.

LHP Hunter Barco, The Bolles School, FL (MLB.com-34): Committed to Florida

Barco demonstrated significant improvement this spring and that allowed him to move up the draft board. He clearly looks the part as a 6'4", 205-pound hurler who has also shown his ability as a hitter. He is expected to continue his improvement as he concentrates on his pitching and stops being a two-way player.

Barco's release point is not consistent, as he has been delivering from a lower arm slot than coaches want. That lack of consistency means he does not always have the command that he is likely to have once his delivery is fixed.

On the positive side, Barco is deceptive and difficult for hitters to figure out.

SS Brooks Lee, San Luis Obispo Senior High School, FL (MLB.com-37): Committed to Cal Poly

Lee has been a shortstop at the high school level, but he projects as a player who should also be able to play second base at the college level and beyond. Lee opened eyes with his performance in last summer's Area Code Games, and he has continued to get better during the spring high school season.

Lee is a switch hitter who has a better swing as a left-handed batter than he does as a righty. However, he makes contact most of the time and is not going to swing and miss very often.

Lee has a powerful arm and excellent instincts, and that's vital since he doesn't have a lot of foot speed. He is the son of a coach who will be playing for his father, Larry, at Cal Poly.

OF Jerrion Ealy, Jackson Prep School, MS (MLB.com-66): Committed to Ole Miss

Like Hampton, Ealy is a two-sport star who is committed to playing football and baseball for the Ole Miss Rebels. Ealy is a dominating running back who was a five-star recruit and led his team to four consecutive state championships at the the 4-A level.

He is a very athletic outfielder who can go and get it with a plus arm. He is also a speedy baserunner with the ability to steal bases. He has a compact and powerful frame that allows him to hit the ball with power, but he also swings and misses too much of the time when facing elite pitching.

He is a brilliant athlete who has shown more consistency in football, but he could eventually become the kind of baseball player who can become an impact player at the professional level.

Scouting information courtesy of Baseball America, MLB.com and ESPN.com.