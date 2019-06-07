NBA's Top 75 Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

1 of 12

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal's future in Washington is arguably complicated by his inability to secure All-NBA honors and supermax eligibility. The Wizards don't have to worry about paying him a Powerball jackpot now, but they might later. He'll be in line for a five-year extension worth $247.3 million if he earns an All-NBA bid next season, which is a far cry from the four-year, $191 million commitment he would've been allowed to sign this summer.

Having that extra time might coax the Wizards into doing nothing. Beal has two years left on his current contract and doesn't turn 26 until June 28, and they'll have a better idea of where a team built around him and John Wall stands once the latter recovers from his ruptured Achilles tendon.

This additional window could also compel the Wizards to act sooner. A max salary for Beal would run $36.5 million in 2021-22 even if he doesn't make an All-NBA team, so it'll still cost more than $80 million per year to keep him and Wall together over the ensuing two seasons. That may not be an expense Washington's next general manager is willing to chance.

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Everyone on the Rockets is up for grabs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Clint Capela seems like the most likely casualty if they're aiming for a substantive shakeup.

Put the James Harden hypotheticals to pasture right now. Houston isn't looking to start over. General manager Daryl Morey has "hopes of reshaping the team into a championship contender," per Woj, and Capela is the closest they get to a blockbuster-trade magnet.

Bankrolling sizable contracts for bigs who aren't on the level of Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns et al is no longer all the rage. The four years and $72.1 million Capela has left on his deal are reasonable but not exactly palatable.

Select teams can still play him off the floor, and his offensive production is tied to put-backs and the playmaking of those beside him. But players cannot be judged solely on whether they're Golden State Warriors-proof. Capela might be able to anchor a major return if the Rockets find a team interested in a young(ish) player under lock and key.

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Mike Conley makes little sense for a Grizzlies franchise closer to rebuilding than competing, and he knows it. His fate will be effectively sealed if they use the No. 2 pick on Murray State point guard Ja Morant.

Keeping him around to mentor his successor is an option, but delaying the inevitable could always come back to bite them. Conley turns 32 in October and is owed $67 million over the next two years. The faintest sign of regression would derail his trade value. Another injury would do the same.

Memphis is best served ripping off the Band-Aid. The Utah Jazz still want him after the two sides failed to work out an agreement at February's deadline, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat also have interest, according to Sporting News' Sean Deveney.

Conley has suitors now. The Grizzlies cannot guarantee the market will be as robust for him later.

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

So much for the Pelicans convincing Davis to stay.

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin "has begun listening to teams and their inquiries" following a recent sit-down with New Orleans' superstar, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. You know the drill from here.

Four prospective suitors stand out from the field: the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. Of this quartet, only the Lakers' interest profiles as unconditional. They already have a star to pair with Davis. The Celtics' best offer likely hinges on Kyrie Irving (player option) sticking around, while both the Clippers and Knicks probably won't dangle all-in packages without landing one of this summer's marquee free agents.

Don't sleep on dark-horse candidates, either. Suitors always come out of the woodwork in these situations, and left-field admirers might feel emboldened to roll the dice on Davis after seeing how successful the Oklahoma City Thunder were recruiting Paul George and how well the Toronto Raptors appear to be doing with Kawhi Leonard (player option).

Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

Chris Paul is no exception to the Rockets' open-for-business stance. They might even prefer to move him.

Good luck with that. Paul is owed $124.1 million over the next three seasons. The Rockets will have a hard time pawning off that money and improving the team unless they view his deal in addition-by-subtraction terms. (Morey's Instagram suggests otherwise.)

Buyers won't even view Paul as a primary consolation prize to striking out in free agency at his bloated price point. Perhaps the Lakers get desperate to impress LeBron James if they come up empty. Beyond them, the Knicks going full Inexplicable Knicks or a small-market squad prone to self-immolation (you deserve better, Phoenix Suns fans), it gets hard to come up with a workable landing spot for Paul.

And this says nothing of what potentially intrigued parties may—or, more importantly, may not—offer for his services.

At any rate, Paul seems like a stronger trade candidate than Eric Gordon or PJ Tucker. Gordon makes too much to be paired with Capela in most scenarios, and attaching his expiring contract to picks doesn't invite enthusiasm. Tucker is just too mission critical to the defense for Houston to trade him without nabbing a star.