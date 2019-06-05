2nd-Year NFL Players Positioned for Breakout Seasons

10 of 10

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace earned everything in football, and he's now a critical part of the league's best young group at his position.

Wallace walked onto the prestigious Alabama Crimson Tide program, became a starter as a senior and won a national championship. However, NFL teams thought his combination of a slight frame (6'0", 179 pounds) and slow 40-yard dash (4.63 seconds) wasn't worthy of a draft selection.

As an undrafted free agent, Wallace earned a spot on the Bills roster, became a starter by Week 10 and graded out as the league's fourth-best cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I'm always trying to prove myself," Wallace said during last year's training camp, per the Bills official site. "I mean even Alabama, even starting, you know, I was proving something—not to others, but to myself—that I'm supposed to be here, I deserve to be here. I definitely can make plays just like everyone else."

The Bills weren't content with their grouping of Wallace (23 years old), nickel corner Taron Johnson (22) and 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White (23). This offseason, general manager Brandon Beane signed a pair of veterans, Kevin Johnson and E.J. Gaines, to bolster the secondary.

Those additions should only push Wallace to be even better.

"He has the same approach as last year as an undrafted kid. 'I'm fighting for this thing.'" Beane said, per WKBW Buffalo's Joe Buscaglia. "Yeah, I started at the end of the year, but there's competition here. Someone is gonna have to knock me out. I'm not just going to give this spot up because I was undrafted.'"

Never doubt Wallace, because he always outperforms expectations.