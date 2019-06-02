Video: Watch Barack Obama Arrive at NBA Finals Game 2 with Raptors' Masai Ujiri

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Drake has become synonymous with everything Toronto Raptors during the franchise's first run to the NBA Finals, and his 2011 verse "Always presidential and tonight's no blue moon" has never been more relevant than ahead of Sunday night's Game 2.

Barack Obama arrived at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena alongside Raptors President Masai Ujiri for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors. "What's goin' on, people?" the 44th president of the United States asked with a smile amid camera flashes.

This is not the first time Obama and Ujiri have hung out, as they have been friends for years. Last summer, the two had a shootaround on a basketball court newly opened as part of a community center built in Kogelo, Kenya.

Obama's affinity for basketball is well-documented. The 57-year-old famously fills out a March Madness bracket every year, including each of the eight years he was in office. He was also in attendance at Cameron Indoor Stadium back in February to take in Duke versus North Carolina.

Game 2 begins at 8 p.m. ET as the Raptors look to take a 2-0 series lead with Obama on their side.