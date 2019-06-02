Watch UCLA's Rachel Garcia Hit Walk-Off HR After Throwing 179-Pitch CG Shutout

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Softball usually is a team sport, but Rachel Garcia almost single-handedly carried UCLA to victory Sunday.

As a pitcher, the junior shut down Washington while allowing zero runs and striking out 16 over 10 innings. When the offense didn't give her any help, she took care of business herself with a walk-off three-run home run in the 10th inning:

The 3-0 win also sent the Bruins to the Women's College World Series Finals, where they will take on either Oklahoma or Alabama.

Garcia has been a huge part of UCLA's success all season long, going 27-1 as a pitcher with a 1.03 ERA while also hitting .345 at the plate. This has carried over into the postseason, where she has earned wins in each of the team's three games in the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

She had already become a legend at her own school, but Sunday's performance will help immortalize her in softball history.