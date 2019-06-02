Ex-Clemson Baseball Player John Grant Cox, Brother Charged in Assault of Man

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 01: Baseballs sit in a basket during batting practice prior to a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets at Chase Field on June 01, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Former Clemson baseball player John Grant Cox and his brother Ronald Carl Cox III were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting a man in South Carolina.

Haley Walters of the Greenville News reported the pair were arrested on charges of assault and battery by mob. According to an account by witnesses, there was a third man involved in the attack who is yet to be publicly named.

The three allegedly knocked the man unconscious and continued attacking him afterward. The victim is currently hospitalized with a head injury and is considered in critical condition.

John Grant Cox filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Clemson, claiming the school's sports medicine department was negligent in its handling of a 2016 injury he suffered with the Tigers. According to the suit, Cox says his leg injury was mistreated while he was recovering from surgery. Cox filed the lawsuit seeking damages relating to the end of his baseball career.

Police are currently looking to identify the third man in the attack. 

