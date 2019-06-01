MLB Sets Record for Most Home Runs in a Single Month with 1,120 in May

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Pitchers beware. Home runs balls are flying out of stadiums at a record rate in Major League Baseball this season.

According to ESPN.com, there were more long balls during May than any month in league history. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drilled a homer during Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies to set the record at 1,120.

The previous record was short-lived after it was set in August 2017.

Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, Houston's Alex Bregman and Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich did more to set the record than any other individuals, hitting a league-best 12 home runs each. Dietrich in particular stood out for his three-homer performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Tuesday's win.

According to Thomas Schlarp of Sporting News, hitters are averaging 1.34 home runs per game this season, which is well ahead of the 1.26 per game in the record-setting 2017 campaign.

What's more, the Minnesota Twins came a mere two home runs short of the 1987 Baltimore Orioles' and 1999 Seattle Mariners' record of 58 home runs in a single month.

Long balls at a record pace are nothing new for the young 2019 campaign. Sarah Langs of MLB.com noted hitters also set the record for home runs in an April during the first month of the season.

Don't be surprised if the records continue to fall as the weather heats up in the summer.