The Best and Worst NFL Decisions Made Since the 2019 NFL Draft Ended

The 2019 NFL draft is more than a month in the past. The bulk of free agency is long over, and we're in the middle of OTA and minicamp season—where players largely practice in T-shirts and shorts. Naturally, then, this is a period of the offseason that NFL fans can ignore, right?

Well, not exactly. There has actually been quite a bit of action in the month since the NFL draft. Teams have made some big decisions that will affect the upcoming season and potentially beyond—the New York Jets' firing of general manager Mike Maccagnan is a prime example.

If you've been focused on the NBA and NHL playoffs or just haven't been paying attention to some of the recent NFL offseason moves, you're in luck. Here, you'll get a good look at some of the best and worst decisions made in the days since the 2019 draft.