Bears, Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys Headline Most Popular Bets to Win Super Bowl 54

Many bettors are hoping the Chicago Bears do the Super Bowl shuffle like it's 1985 all over again if the latest numbers are any indication.

Per Caesars Palace (h/t B/R Betting), the Monsters of the Midway are the most popular Super Bowl XLIV bet by tickets, followed by the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys in that order:

The Bears' season crashed and burned in the NFC Wild Card Round last year after a 12-4 regular season, but sportsbook.ag lists them at an enticing 25-1, tied for 10th on the championship-odds ledger.

There's reason to believe Chicago can make a Super Bowl run under second-year head coach Matt Nagy, who helped transform a team that went 5-11 the year before his arrival.

Chicago returns superstar edge-rusher Khalil Mack, leading tackler and linebacker Roquan Smith and the dynamic secondary duo of Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson, who amassed a combined 13 interceptions in 2018. They form the core of the league's No. 1 scoring defense from last year.

The question is the offense, which sputtered in a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs and features an inconsistent passing attack.

Of note, a running back (Tarik Cohen) was No. 1 in receptions and second in yards. Granted, Cohen is near-impossible to guard in the open field, but that goes to show quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his wideouts weren't always on the same page. For example, No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson II had only a 58.5 percent catch rate en route to 55 catches and 754 yards in 13 games.

Still, Trubisky is only entering his third year, and another offseason could improve the chemistry between him and Robinson. That could make Bears backers happier (and richer) come February.