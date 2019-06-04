MLB Draft Picks 2019: List of Day 1 Selections, Grades and Updated Order

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

Despite the late noise, Adley Rutschman heard his name called No. 1 overall in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

The Oregon State catcher headed to the Baltimore Orioles and kicked off a draft that largely went as expected early. Bobby Witt Jr. landed with the Kansas City Royals, and college bats Andrew Vaughn and J.J. Bleday followed the shortstop. High school outfielder Riley Greene rounded out the top five.

In total, MLB clubs made 78 picks Monday night. The Arizona Diamondbacks led all organization with seven selections.

The updated order is available on MLB.com. After the third round―during which the Milwaukee Brewers (pick forfeited for signing Yasmani Grandal) will not select―the order remains the same through the 40th and final round Wednesday.

2019 MLB Draft Picks and Grades

Arizona Diamondbacks (Grade: A): OF Corbin Carroll (16), LHP Blake Walston (26), RHP Brennan Malone (33), RHP Drey Jameson (34), RHP Ryne Nelson (56), LHP Tommy Henry (74), OF Dominic Fletcher (75)

The busy evening provided a much-needed jolt to Arizona's farm system. Carroll projects as a contact hitter with plus speed, and five pitchers give the Diamondbacks a variety of new options.

Atlanta Braves (B+): C Shea Langeliers (9), SS Braden Shewmake (21), SS Beau Philip (60)

You can never have too many pitchers, but the Braves are stocked with arms in the minors. Perhaps that persuaded Atlanta to select a couple of supposed high-floor position players. Langeliers is a terrific catcher who has offensive upside, and Shewmake is a superb contact hitter with speed and defensive versatility.

Baltimore Orioles (A): C Adley Rutschman (1), SS Gunnar Henderson (42), OF Kyle Stowers (71)

Rutschman enters the minors with massive expectations. The switch-hitting catcher has great power (17 homers in 2019), an excellent eye (76 walks to 38 strikeouts) and is praised for his defense.

Boston Red Sox (A-): SS Cameron Cannon (43), SS Matthew Lugo (69)

Chicago Cubs (B): RHP Ryan Jensen (27), 2B Chase Strumpf (64)

Labeled a reach based on prospect rankings, Chicago took MLB.com's No. 99 talent at 27. Jensen's velocity is elite, but a two-pitch repertoire is cause for concern about his starting ability. Still, the Fresno State product has a nasty fastball.

Chicago White Sox (B): 1B Andrew Vaughn (3), RHP Matthew Thompson (45)

Cincinnati Reds (B+): LHP Nick Lodolo (7), SS Rece Hinds (49)

Now the highest pick in TCU history, Lodolo finished 2019 with a 0.98 WHIP and 2.36 ERA over 103 innings of work. The southpaw is pegged to receive a signing bonus north of $5 million and forgo his final season of college eligibility.

Cleveland Indians (B+): RHP Daniel Espino (24), SS Yordys Valdes (63)

Colorado Rockies (A-): 1B Michael Toglia (23), 3B Aaron Schunk (62), RHP Karl Kauffmann (77)

Offensive projection is the flashy side of draft analysis, but the Rockies might've upgrade their defense in a big way. Toglia is a polished first baseman with experience in the outfield, and Schunk showed off a great arm at the hot corner.

Detroit Tigers (B+): OF Riley Greene (5), 3B Nick Quintana (47)

Greene was a popular choice for Detroit in mock drafts and brings a coveted bat. The outfielder has a smooth swing and is expected to add power as he develops physically. He hit .420 this season, per Jared McMasters of Baseball America.

Houston Astros (B): C Korey Lee (32), SS Grae Kessinger (68)

Kansas City Royals (A-): SS Bobby Witt Jr. (2), SS Brady McConnell (44), RHP Alec Marsh (70)

Given the expectation Baltimore would take Rutschman, this connection was effectively a lock. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, a Royals executive or scout attended all 39 of Witt's games this year.

Los Angeles Angels (B-): SS Will Wilson (15), SS Kyren Paris (55)

Los Angeles Dodgers (A-): 3B Kody Hoese (25), 2B Michael Busch (31), RHP Jimmy Lewis (78)

The Dodgers added plenty of pop with a pair of infielders who combined for 39 home runs in 2019. But while Hoese has concerns on defense, Los Angeles views Busch as a versatile piece. He primarily played first base and outfield at North Carolina but was announced as a second baseman.

Miami Marlins (A): OF J.J. Bleday (4), OF Kameron Misner (35), SS Nasim Nunez (46)

There's a whole lot to like about the balance in Miami's draft class. Bleday boasts a powerful bat and strong arm, while Misner is a high-upside bat and Nunez has the makings of a stellar shortstop.

Milwaukee Brewers (B+): LHP Ethan Small (28), LHP Antoine Kelly (65)

Minnesota Twins (B+): 3B Keoni Cavaco (13), OF Matt Wallner (39), RHP Matt Canterino (54)

Similar to the Dodgers, the AL Central leaders snagged a couple of powerful bats. Twins scouting director Sean Johnson said Cavaco has "electric bat speed," per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, and Wallner clubbed a total of 58 homers at Southern Miss.

New York Mets (B): 3B Brett Baty (12), RHP Josh Wolf (53)

New York Yankees (B): SS Anthony Volpe (30), LHP T.J. Sikkema (38), 2B Josh Smith (67)

Beyond the on-field tools they bring, Volpe and Sikkema will apparently offer a beneficial individual presence, too. Both MLB.com and Baseball America praised Volpe for his work ethic and mentality, and MLB.com lauded Sikkema for his competitiveness.

Oakland Athletics (B+): SS Logan Davidson (29), RHP Tyler Baum (66)

Philadelphia Phillies (A-): SS Bryson Stott (14)

Stott provides an encouraging blend of contact, power and vision with decent speed and defensive skills at a key position. At UNLV this season, he smacked 20 doubles and 10 homers, walked 55 times with only 39 strikeouts and stole 16 bases.

Pittsburgh Pirates (B-): RHP Quinn Priester (18), OF Sammy Siani (37), OF Matt Gorski (57), 3B Jared Triolo (72)

San Diego Padres (B): SS CJ Abrams (6), OF Joshua Mears (48), C Logan Driscoll (73)

While it's fair to wonder about his defensive future, Abrams' speed is nothing short of special. He swiped 70 bases in 72 attempts during the last two seasons, according to MaxPreps.

San Francisco Giants (B+): OF Hunter Bishop (10), 1B Logan Wyatt (51)

Seattle Mariners (B): RHP George Kirby (20), LHP Brandon Williamson (59), RHP Isaiah Campbell (76)

St. Louis Cardinals (B+): LHP Zack Thompson (19), OF Trejyn Fletcher (58)

Fletcher is a fascinating pick. Once a top 2020 prospect, he transferred and reclassified earlier this year. Then in just 16 games, per Steve Craig of the Press Herald, Fletcher hit .456 and added 14 walks. He also ended a perfect 17-for-17 in steal attempts.

Tampa Bay Rays (A): SS Greg Jones (22), RHP JJ Goss (36), RHP Seth Johnson (40), LHP John Doxakis (61)

Coincidence or not, the Rays prioritized energy with their first two selections. Jones is a burner on the basepaths, and Goss whips his arm to touch mid-90s with his fastball. Johnson, meanwhile, is relatively new to the mound but has outstanding velocity.

Texas Rangers (A-): 3B Josh Jung (8), 3B Davis Wendzel (41), RHP Ryan Garcia (50)

Whether he'll stay at the hot corner is a question among scouts, but Jung's bat is the main appeal anyway. Entering the Super Regionals, he's hitting .340 with 11 homers and 22 doubles. Coincidentally, Jung shared Big 12 Player of the Year honors with Wendzel.

Toronto Blue Jays (B): RHP Alex Manoah (11), RHP Kendall Williams (52)

Washington Nationals (B+): RHP Jackson Rutledge (17)

Rutledge is viewed as a risk when considering his draft slot as a junior-college pitcher. The No. 17 overall pick isn't a typical landing spot. But with a fastball that touches 99 and a pair of promising breaking pitches, Washington decided he's worth the risk.

