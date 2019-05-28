Video: Watch Errant 1st Pitch Drill Photographer Before Royals vs. White Sox

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 15: General view of the ballpark exterior following a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Orioles 5-2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The woman who threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Tuesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals made sure a nearby photographer got a great look at the ball.

To quote Harry Doyle from Major League, her pitch was "just a bit outside," as she hit Darren Georgia rather than find her mark behind home plate.

Chicago reliever Evan Marshall, who was set up to catch the ball, spoke for everybody who watched the sequence unfold.

While we're still waiting on the spin rate data, it appeared the woman added a bit too much break to her throw.

