Everything You Need to Know About Warriors-Raptors 2019 NBA Finals

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Regular-season games between Finals opponents can sometimes shed light on the series, especially if the teams faced each other in the league's finale more than once.

Recent examples include the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics in 2008 and 2010; the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs shortly after that; and, of course, the Warriors and Cavs.

For the Warriors and Raptors, there isn't a ton to be gleaned from their head-to-head matchups earlier this season.

On Nov. 29, Toronto beat Golden State in overtime 131-128. But Curry didn't play in that game. The fun showdown that night was between Durant (51 points) and Leonard (37), but of course, KD's out for at least the beginning of the series.

And every team's drastically different at the beginning of the season than at the end.

The second game wasn't much closer to the Finals. On Dec. 12, the Raptors destroyed the Warriors 113-93 without Kawhi. Maybe Raptors fans can take some comfort from that one, but again, it was about six months ago. And Marc Gasol, who joined Toronto at the February trade deadline, is new to this equation.

There's a lot more to learn from the recent play of both teams.

The Warriors have looked like their 2014-15 and 2015-16 selves since Durant exited Game 5 of the second-round series against the Houston Rockets. The ball and the players are constantly on the move, the Curry/Draymond pick-and-roll is back, and Curry looks like the one-man offense that led to a record-setting 73 regular-season wins in 2015-16.

In the five-and-a-half games since Durant went down, here is what Curry has done per 36 minutes: 33.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 5.6 threes, a 25.9 game score and plus-nine. His shooting numbers are ridiculous as well: 47.2 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from three and 95.7 percent from the line. He has an effective field-goal percentage of 60 and a true shooting percentage of 66.9.

The Raptors, meanwhile, aren't a one-man show, but Leonard has been absurd throughout the postseason. He's tied with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for the lead in value over replacement player and averaging 31.2 points per game. And he seems to have gotten the help he's needed from different parts of the roster.

Toronto has depth, but don't be surprised if it looks like Kawhi is playing David to Golden State's Goliath from time to time.